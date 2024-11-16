2024 Mpico Netball League: Blue Eagles set to defend title for 9th times

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Service (MPS) Sponsored outfit, Blue Eagles netball team continue dominating the Central Region Mpico Gateway Mall Netball League as they are the 2024 running away leaders as the league closes on today Saturday, November 16.

Blue Eagles who are finishing the season against MAFCO from 10:00 hours, are leading the ten-team table with 34 points from 17 games while second-placed rivals, Civonets have 28 points from the same number of games and their final game is against Sharp Shooters.

However, games results will not have any impact in as fat as Championship of the MK40 Million Mpico Central Region Netball League is concerned.

Eagles have been the reigning champions of the Central Region Netball League since 2016 when the Mpico Group of companies started sponsoring the league which Head Coach Madano Thepetheya attributed to the dedication and unwavering support the team receives from their Sponsor, MPS.

The 2024 season started mid-July this year and is anticipated to conclude tomorrow, 16th November as the Sponsors Mpico announced the increment of the package.

The Central Region Netball League committee General Secretary, Daniel Chigowo Nyirenda confirmed that the league will conclude on Saturday with four fixtures as follows; Civonets against Sharp Shooters, Blue Eagles versus MAFCO, Vanessa will entertain Immigration whereas Lioness plays Young Eagles netball team.

Nyirenda said, “We are anticipating a very exciting day as a lot has improved this year. We saw Lioness defeating Civonets and Civonets emerging victors over Young Eagles.

“Indeed Blue Eagles has retained the title but the battle is now on third place”

“We urge supporters to come in large numbers to witness the finale let me say that our games and the prize presentation will be live on Mibawa TV.

“Lastly let me acknowledge that teams improved this season and we had stiff competition,” said Nyirenda.

Blue Eagles netball team will get MK4 million, medals and trophy for being champions, Civontes will take home K2 million while third and fourth placed will get money amounting to K1 million and MK750,000 respectively. While the remaining six (6) teams will get pairs of uniforms.

In individual accolades, Best Centre, Best Defender, Top goal scorer, Best umpire, Best bench official will all walk away with MK150,000 among others.

The ceremony takes place at the Lilongwe Gate Way Mall.