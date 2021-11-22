Kamwendo receiving balls from Shabir Ismail of INTOSPORT

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Former Big Bullets Board of trustees General Secretary Jimmy Kaluwa in conjunction with the renown sports equipment trader in the country INTOSPORT on Saturday donated different materials including eight balls and bips to Joseph Kamwendo Academy.

Kaluwa says he decided to approach the owner of INTOSPORT, Shabir Ismail with an aim of helping Joseph Kamwendo to achieve his vision and goals by sourcing the equipment for his academy.

Kaluwa said Malawian football is failing to make a grade on international level because “As a country we do not have proper structures at grassroots hence his support to the initiative established by his friend Kamwendo so that one day we produce strong national teams and players who will represent us well in overseas”.

“This is ongoing thing,there are other stakeholders who have shown limelights to support the academy,so I will keep on approaching other companies to come in as well”, Kaluwa added.

On his part Joseph Kamwendo, was delighted for the gesture rendered by INTOSPORT through Kaluwa to the Academy and was quick to hail his friend for the support.

“For us to reach our Vision and goals,we want to have as many equipment as we can.We are ready to work with any Organizations, Companies or individuals as nurturing kids is not a one man show.We can produce many stars to Europe and other notable continents in the world only if we can have many resources”, Kamwendo says.

Established in 2019, Joseph Kamwendo Academy is expected to keep the ball rolling with its operations on November 26, 2021.

The Academy is targeting the ages of 9-14 and 14-17,who will be training at Kamuzu Stadium, two days per week which are Friday’s and Saturday’s.

