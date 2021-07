Dear Saulos Chilima,

I am shaking my head.

Yesterday you were in the photo with Cabinet Ministers and President Chakwera. Today, we are told that Malawi will spend MK244 million on Independence Celebrations.

Were you party to this scandalous decision?

Achimwene, you will never govern this country if these are issues you agree in private.

In actual fact, Tonse Alliance is eroding your chances. Malawians of my caliber can see through. You are not adding value.

Ndawala pa Town

Ine Ndwiiii