By Tawonga Sesani

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Minister of Gender, Community ,Development and Social welfare Patricia Kaliati has issued a desperate appeal to the country’s law enforcers to take matters of Gender based violence against women seriously.

The appeal was made during two-day meeting organised by AU commissions in collaboration with UN women held in Lilongwe.

Kaliati urged all the law enforcers to treat gender based violence with seriousness and bring to book all the perpetrators saying this is the time for action.

“There’s no weaker gender for all we are human beings, we where created equally and for the one who breaks the laws of the land should be arrested and face the law,” she said.

The minister further said the government has shown its commitment to eliminate Gender Based Violence, saying it is party to the convention on the Elemination of all Forms of Descrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The government has adopted several policies and legal frameworks to address gender based violence issues such as the National Gender Policy and National Action Plan to Combat Gender Based Violence in Malawi, Gender Equality Act among others.

The constitution of Malawi prohibits discrimination of persons in any form.