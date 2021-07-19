By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga United were forced to settle for a share of the spoils by a battling Blue Eagles side after being held to a 0-0 draw in a TNM Super League match played at the Karonga Stadium in a cagey but entertaining stalemate.

The encounter which was played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restriction of public gatherings was characterized by wastefulness in front of goal by the two sides as clear goal scoring chances went begging time after time.

The point ensured the home side missed an opportunity to jump into third above Mighty Wonderers as the two sides remain locked on 37 points with goal-difference separating the two.

While the point also ensured that the Lilongwe based area 30 side remain put, on 12th on 27 points from 23 matches.

The visitors made a spanking start to the game and should have taken an early led in the opening 10 minutes but midfield maestro MiciumMhone’s rasping strike from the edge of the penalty area came back off the poste with the hosts goal-custodianYonaMilanzi helpless on his line.

Despite the away side making a faster start to the game the home side looked dangerous on the counter attack with the impressive Antony Mfuneat the heart of the host’s attacks.

However despite enjoying a lion share of possession in the first half the visitors were forced to settle for a goalless draw in the first half.

In the second half the Capital based giants started off where they had left, exerting pressure on Karonga United tiring defense, playing off some neat one touch football but Gaddie Chilwa failed to capitalize on a chance clean on goal having been played through by the lively Mhone.

However it was Karonga United who had the better of the second half with Hygeine Mwandepeka going close with one of his trademark free-kicks and Crispin Mhagama firing wide past John Soko’s goal.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga United coach Dan Dzinkambani, expressed delight in his charges performance.

“Despite not being at our sharpest in attack the performance was good and as a coach I’m happy with the point that we have gained here at home,” said a satisfied Dzinkambani.

Meanwhile Blue Eagles tactician Gerard Phiri Senior, while expressing delight in his side’s improved performance after going down 1-0 to Chitipa United the previous day, bemoaned his boy’s composure in front of goal.

“I thought today’s performance was more like our old selves as we controlled the match for a majority of the game but our composure in front of goal was what let us down and we have to improve on that in the coming fixtures,” he said.

Elsewhere in the TNM Super League on Sunday Moyale Barracks inflicted more misery on struggling Mzuzu Warriors by downing them 2-1 in aMzuzu derby while TN Stars came from a goal down to defeat Mafco FC 2-1 in Kasungu.