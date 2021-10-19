By Lusekero Mhango

KARONGA-(MaraviPost)-Karonga District Youth Football Committee (KDYFC) has warned teams and players against age cheating in the under twenty league in Karonga South saying the vice is retrogressive against the development of grass root football in the district.

The Call was made over the weekend during the launch of the inaugural under twenty league at Hara community ground in the area of Senior Chief Wasambo which has been bankrolled by business tycoon and former Karonga United Chairperson AlufeyoChipanga Banda to the tune of K400 thousand.

In an interview KDYFC Chairperson Obert Mkandawire, said Karonga south is an area where previously there has been no sponsorship of youth football hence warned against age cheating in order not to disappoint the sponsor.

“The sponsorship of the league is designed to assist in unearthing talent from the communities thus we must not make headlines for all the long reasons by age cheating because this denies deserving talents from being spotted,” he said.

Mkandawire therefore hopes with the measures that the committee has put in place age cheating would become a thing of the past citing penalties that are in place to throw out clubs and ban players and coaches found guilty of the vice.

In his remarks Northern Region Youth Football Committee vice Chairperson Maneno Mwambinga, expressed gratitude to the sponsor for seeing it fit to bankroll the under-twenty league.

“The sponsorship is a big morale to us the committee because previously this area had no sponsorship for youth football hence the coming in of Mr. Chipanga is a morale boosting in as far as grass root football development is concerned in Karonga,” hHe explained.

In a separate interview Chipanga Banda, said he had decided to sponsor the league because the area has potential to bleed talent as evidenced with Kina Phiri and Ernest Mtawale all Malawi National team legends who hail from the area.

“Chilumba is untapped area that can produce a lot of players if given a platform to do so hence my coming in to assist in unearthing talent from the grass root through sponsoring the under-twenty league,” articulated Chipanga.

Currently eight teams have registered to participate in the league that is expected to wind up in December.