For the first time, the ATP World Tour Finals will take place in Turin. From November 14th to 21th the top eight tennis players of the year 2021 will meet to play for the final title. That said, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will miss it, but does this mean that the world number one, Novak Djokovic, will be the obvious favourite.

There are virtually no previous ATP Finals winners. Last season Daniil Medvedev triumphed in London, and previous winners included:

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece;

Alexander Zverev of Germany;

Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria;

and Andy Murray of Great Britain!

For Djokovic, who remains firmly at number one in the world rankings, the final has been elusive since 2015, when he took the ATP Finals title for the fourth time in a row at the time.

Novak qualified early for the Finals this season, taking his first three slams of the season. But then he suffered a setback at the Olympics, which forced him to adjust his plans for the rest of the season. He is followed by Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafa Nadal, but the Spaniard will miss the rest of the season because of a chronic foot injury. So, his place in the group seeding of the Final will be taken by Olympic champion Alexander Zverev.

Among those who will be fighting for places as a capital underdog but still competitors in the World Tour Finals, Andrey Rublev stands out as he has improved sharply in the second half of the year, Matteo Berrettini, Kasper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov and Hubert Gurkac have a good chance of knocking Tim out of the last eight as well.

The Spaniard Pablo Carreño-Busta was nearly neck and neck with the Pole by September, a traditionally uncomfortable opponent for Medvedev. Diego Schwartzman starting on the 14th ranking is a serious points gap, so it's hardly worth looking for a potential Turin Final participant there.

Although at the very least Yannick Sinner can seriously challenge this dogma and still interfere in the allocation of a trip to the tournament in his native Italy.

After a protracted break Novak is capable of taking the title at the Final. Medvedev, on the other hand, will be exhausted by the end of the season, which did not even provide him with a physical opportunity to rest anywhere.

As for Zverev, his peak form came in the summer when he took Olympic gold. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, has traditionally performed poorly against Djokovic, so even in this case we do not see any obstacles for the Serb.