The murder of Ken Saro-Wiwa and eight Ogoni environmental activists in 1995 is a gentle reminder that the greatest threat to a safe, orderly, peaceful, democratic, and prosperous Nigeria are the Fulani Butchers – past and present rulers of Nigeria.

Ken Saro-Wiwa and Ogoni eight environmental activists were executed by the gap-tooth dictator Sanni Abacha for waging a non-violent campaign against the Royal Dutch Shell Company and the Nigerian government over pollution, economic injustices, and destruction of life of Ogoni people.

Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, Chief of Staff to Buhari, Hameed Ibrahim Ali, Comptroller of the Nigerian Customs Service, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Joseph Daudu, and Justice Ibrahim Auta, retired Chief Judge of Nigeria were accomplices in the murder of Saro-Wiwa and the eight Ogoni.

The records of northern politicians who served as presidents or military heads of state and those Fulani who served in high visibility positions, are by and large, evil people. Why is it that presidents of northern extraction are bigots, tyrants, dictators, murderers? Why is it that they despise rule of law, freedom, fairness, justice? Why are they so crude, barbaric, demonic, blood thirsty, and so alien to democracy? Why do they want to make all Nigerians Muslims? Though the Fulanis have nowhere to claim as their home or origin, they are determined to make Nigeria a Fulani country. Why? What the hell is wrong with these people?







Any time a northerner is president, our democracy is destroyed by replacing it with anarchy. They unleash terror on Nigerians. They exhibit brute dominance. They employ terrorism to achieve their Fulani political and religious agendas. The Butcher Sanni Abacha killed Ken Saro-Wiwa and the eight Ogoni activists. The aged despot Ibrahim Babangida killed Dele Giwa, one of our best and brightest investigative journalists. Babangida annulled the freest and fairest election won by MKO Abiola. Abiola was eventually murdered by Babangida. And today, Muhammadu Buhari, The Butcher of Aso Rock, continues in the tyrannical tradition of his despotic predecessors. What’s wrong with these Fulanis?

These Fulanis are skilled in deception and manipulation. They are selfish and inconsiderate with no qualms hurting or killing other ethnic groups for their selfish political motives. Is government not supposed to punish evildoers? Is government not expected to ensure and guard freedom and liberty of citizens? Instead, the Fulani administrations from independence to date protects those who do evil and punishes those who do good. It is obvious that Buhari government has designed a culture that protects criminals, terrorists, and kills those who fight to protect their own people.

We civilized Yorubas cannot continue to live with Fulani Butchers. There’s higher meaning and purpose for our lives than to be fighting cows, terrorists, and tyrants. We have the right to choose where we want to live and how we want to be governed. We have the right to nurture and preserve our culture, traditions, and values. We cannot live a full and fulfilling life under a repressive and blood thirsty Fulani Butchers. Elections are not the answer. We cannot hold any election with the fraudulent 1999 Constitution. There will be no elections in 2023 without a referendum based on one simple question: Do we (Yorubas and others fighting for self-determination) want to be part of Nigeria or not? This is the question that will determine the corporate existence of Nigeria.

Source saharareporters

