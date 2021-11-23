– Advertisement –

From next month, Kenyans who haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be prevented from accessing government services.

The move is aimed at increasing the population of Kenyans who have been vaccinated against covid-19.

According to the country’s Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe, unvaccinated people would be banned from public transport, local airlines and train services.

He said in a statement that “The current decline in the number of new infections may be attributed to a build-up of immunity both through natural exposure to the disease and the ongoing vaccination exercise. Nonetheless we know that it’s not yet time to celebrate.”

Kenyans will also require proof of vaccination in order to visit government institutions for education, immigration, tax and other services.

The directive will come into force on December 21, according to officials.

“We know that during the festive periods many of the known measures against the virus such as social distancing can easily get overlooked as people make merry,” Mr Kagwe added.

From Tuesday, young people over the age of 15 will be able to get a Pfizer jab. Kenya has a target of vaccinating 10 million people by the end of December.

“We have given time for Kenyans to get the vaccine by December 21. As much as we will enforce these measures, accountability on implementing these measures will lie on individuals,” Mr Kagwe was quoted by the local Standard newspaper as saying.

So far less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

Source: Africafeeds.com