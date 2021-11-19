On October 20, 2020 unarmed youth trooped out en masse to peacefully demand a better country and an end to police brutality, doing so by singing the national anthem with Nigerian flags, an act which signalled loyalty and love for their country.

However, despite being peaceful, they were brutally attacked and killed by Nigerian soldiers who were trained, equipped and placed on monthly salary with taxpayers’ money to ensure citizens’ protection. It was a tragic irony! Citizens were killed with bullets purchased with their own money!







Lekki Massacre is a major crime against humanity. The Nigerian system is deliberately designed in such a way that the oppressed are subjected to outright slavery.

The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed consistently described the Lekki Massacre as a “Phantom Massacre” where nobody was killed neither were dead bodies found.

Lai Mohammed is known to be one of the most irresponsible ministers in the history of Nigeria. He was a misplaced priority from the onset, a big disaster to the good people of kwara State. The people of Kwara are ashamed of him.

Someone who lied repeatedly on the National Television, threatened to sanction CNN for exposing the highest crime against humanity in the country at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

We are in a country where the political and religious leaders do not care about the citizens. The incessant killings in Nigeria have become a tradition where the vagabonds in power are unmoved and unconcerned about their citizens.

The Lekki Massacre is an unforgivable crime committed against humanity by killing citizens who voted members of this blood-soaked regime of dictator Buhari into power.

Nigeria under dictator Buhari is perhaps the only country where security agencies are empowered to murder unarmed citizens that are waving the national flag and singing the national pledge. Meanwhile, the Military of other countries protect their people against external aggressions. What a disturbing irony!

It is very unfortunate that some gullible people still defend this blood-soaked regime with their full chest despite the fact that Nigerian Army admitted shooting at the scene.

In his crude ignorance, dictator Buhari sees protests as an avenue to overthrow his anti-people government. The Lagos Panel report has vindicated Nigerians and maintained the fact that innocent citizens were killed by the Nigerian Army and Police.

The Lagos Panel report shows that dictator Buhari, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Nigerian Army and Police were the major actors and culprits of the massacre that took place at Lekki Tollgate that horrible night of Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The demonic Buhari dictatorship sent Colonel Taiwo to mislead Nigeria at the Lagos Panel. Obviously, people like Taiwo and his superiors in chain of command should be disrobed and sentenced to life imprisonment. For bearing false witness and deliberately attempting mislead Nigerians, those who promoted him should also not be spared.

Nigeria lost its legitimacy on Oct 20, 2020. We live in a failed state, a country that’s designed to destroy her inhabitants.

We are in a country where security agencies are used as instruments of oppression against citizens. They are more loyal to the criminals in power than the citizens they meant to protect and defend.

I hope these hoodlums in power will bury their heads in a permanent shame. The Buhari dictatorship and its enablers denied Lekki Massacre despite the fact that innocent citizens were killed.

As for those asking for the names and bodies of the innocent citizens that were gruesomely killed by Nigerian soldiers at the Lekki Tollgate, you can continue to live in denial but be mindful that the law of karma is inevitable.

I must commend the courageous panelists who sat at the Lagos #EndSARS Panel for a wonderful job they did. They made a comprehensive report by exposing the state-sponsored Lekki Massacre.

People who should have been protecting innocent citizens at the Lekki Tollgate, became the monsters who consumed citizens’ blood.

As matter of urgency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu should rename Lekki Tollgate to #EndSARS Tollgate as recommended by the courageous panel in honour of the innocent young people who were killed there in a deadly collaboration between the Lagos State Government and the Buhari dictatorship.

Now is the time for Nigerians to rise and put more pressure on this dictatorial regime. We need to ask some vital questions.

Now that it has been proven that people were killed for simply demanding an end to police brutality, who specifically gave the order? Abuja? The dictator? We need to know now!

As for Lai Mohammed, the process to make him pay for his series of shameless falsehoods should commence immediately!

Source saharareporters

