A hero is a real person or a main fictional character who, in the face of danger, combats adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage, or strength. Whereas, a villain is a cruelly malicious person who is involved in or devoted to wickedness or crime; scoundrel — A character in a play, novel, or the like, who creates problems for other characters.

For every strides achieved by all well meaning nations, there are heroes who are well known for the crucial roles played in relative field towards the attainment of set national goals. Anybody who cannot rise above tribal and religious sentiments in a multi-ethnic country like Nigeria cannot be a good citizen and good leader.

Nigerians has been oppressed to the point of rebellion which led to the #EndSARS in 2020. This is the society we’ve created and we don’t even know what we should be getting in the first place. Hope is an amazing emotion that keeps life going without it life will loose many if not all it’s meaning. It is an inherent characteristic of man everywhere but here in Nigeria the hope here is for individual success or breakthrough.







On the subject of the EndSARS saga; it has become crystal clear, that condemning the report even before the issuance of the white paper shows that the government is not open minded and does not want to know the truth about what happened at the toll gate. Even when the entire world and men of good conscience are hoping for a positive response from the authorities; suddenly, the press conference in Abuja… and the reactions from NIgerians — I stumbled on a particular one. Which goes thus

All hail the honourable minister Lai

The minister of culture, tourism and lies

Your lies are hovering everywhere like flies

Even the Devil hears them and shouts “Bros you dey try”

Even issues that are obvious to the eyes

You still twist them like one trying to knot tie

Many times, I wonder if your bank of lies ever run dry

Because you manufacture news one as days go by

Recently, when you said EndSARS report is tales by moonlight

We could imagine Devil shouting “Bros you lie tight

When we stopped hearing from you for a while we wonder why

Never knew you went to gather new ones like someone who went to source for a fresh palm wine

Just at the mention of name, truth begins to cry

All hail the honourable minister of lies

– Bobos Jeru

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has dismissed the leaked report of the Lagos State panel as tales by moonlight. This government came into power through massive propaganda. They see blue and call it red. Now they’re running out of steam and propaganda, they have now resorted to outright lies with Lai being their henchman.

In a sane nation, If a minister don’t concur with the report from a government constituted committee, he shouldn’t be so arrogantly dismissive on such a dire. However, he was appointed by his principal to confuse and misinform the nation and the rest world.

In an environment of lies, truth is a stranger. The current leadership of this country have always treated the demands of the hapless citizens as that of a recalcitrant child. But we’ve lived long enough to distinguish between the truth and lies. And the truth is that, the world knows that, a massacre happened and won’t forget it in a hurry.

NIGERIA NEEDS A NEW NATIONAL MODEL…. ARISE ‘O COMPATRIOTS.

Richard Odusanya is a Social Reform Crusader and the convener of AFRICA COVENANT RESCUE INITIATIVE ACRI.

