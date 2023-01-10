potholes that have developed in Malawi Cities

By Jayne Chapomba

Now that the Holidays have ended let us get back to our work. This new year has just started 2023 with heavy rains across the country Malawi. I have some viewpoints to share that we cannot just look and see when the country is going down. There are these and other experiences which have reinforced my view that the right politics to engage in, is to get many trivial things right, all the time. If we cannot get the little things right, there is no way we can get other institutions right, like Healthcare system, education system, Escom, transportation companies etc. and other bigger problems as a country.

If we do not get the small things right, ongoing deterioration will continue until the entire country resembles the areas like Ndirande, Che Musa,, mbayani, Limbe, Nchesi Lilongwe and many more…… A sea of litter and decay with dirty water into our streets. Storm Water drains damaged and blocked, roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure are falling apart before our eyes across the country.

When a country loses the ability to perform simple tasks such as processing visitors at a government institution or cleaning a state office every morning, then we must ask whether we are not becoming a failed state. It is unfortunate that political parties have started underground campaign just 2 and half year after elections. Their focus now is their pockets during campaign and another billions will just vanish without a trace.

It is not a joke anymore. This year and years to come must be the one in which every Malawian as individual with any sense of national pride (patriotism) decides this and no further. Change is not an option, but a necessity. Politics is a game of mind, and this is what many should understand so that they do not feel betrayed when promises are not being fulfilled. Let us rise up and speak for the voiceless. Enough is enough.

