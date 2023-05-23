Lilongwe City Summit on May 24

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited Lilongwe City Council summit is expected to take place on Wednesday, May 24, at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

The summit was initiated scheduled for Tuesday, May 23.

As per communication from Lilongwe City Council (LCC) the change has come up due to some technical challenges beyond the council’s control.

“Lilongwe City Council wishes to inform partners, citizens and stakeholders that due to some technical challenges beyond our control, the City summit which was scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Wednesday 24th.The start time and venue still remain unchanged”, reads part of LCC statement signed by its Spokesperson Tamara Chafunya.

Some of the activities expected to take place during the summit including facilitation on waste management, facilitation on street vending, facilitation on infrastructure development and on green and leisure among others.

Originally the summit which is the first of its kind was slated for March 15, 2023 but was postponed due to the Cyclone Freddy that hit hard the Southern part of Malawi.

The Summit is under the theme, “My City My Responsibility, Together Building the City We Want“.

