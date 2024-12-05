Lulu to headline 2024 National Product Magazine awards, 110 edition launch Friday night

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-All is set for the much awaited this year’s National Product Magazine Awards coupled with the publication’s 110 edition launch which is slated for Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe on Friday night (tommorow), December 6, 2024.

The country’s sensention artist Lulu and others will headline the red-carpet event.

National Product Magazine managing director Arthur Chinyamula told The Maravi Post in an interview on Thursday, December 5 that all is set for the event tommorow.

“Winners have already been notified and the programme is fully shaped as planned to have unforgettable night, tomorrow,” he said.



On the awards, Chinyamula said, “Business reporters, women entrepreneurs, finance sector and lending institutions as well as Sadc Region manufacturers from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique will receive recognitions for their excellent contributions and products”.

Chinyamula further said Lilongwe-based Lulu will take the stage, bringing his signature energy to the event.

Spicing up the event, he said a surprise artist is set to perform, keeping the momentum building throughout the night.

“This is a red carpet event. High-profile guests are expected to attend and the dress code is likely to be “dress to impress.

“National Product Magazine is hosting a competition for the best-dressed attendee, so fashionistas, get ready to strut your stuff,” assures Chinyamula.

The managing director also assured business captains that the fun will not stop when the awards ceremony ends.

“An after-party will keep the celebrations going until the wee hours of the morning. It’s going to be an epic night and patrons will leave the venue satisfied,” excited Chinyamula.