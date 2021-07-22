– Advertisement –





The government of Madagascar has said that it has foiled an attempt to assassinate President Andry Rajoelina.

According to a statement from the attorney general the suspects were planning to “eliminate and neutralise” a number of people as well.

Prosecutors say Malagasy citizens and other foreigners who were part of the plot have been arrested as part of investigations.

President Andry Rajoelina in 2018 won a presidential run-off vote by almost 56%, defeating former president, Marc Ravalomanana.

Ravalomanana was President from 2002 to 2009 before he was ousted in a military-backed coup.

– Advertisement –



Rajoelina was installed as President and held power until 2014.

Madagascar is however facing many economic challenges including a prolonged drought that has left thrown many families into starvation.

Last month, some families in southern Madagascar were reported to be eating mud as the country experiences its worst drought in four decades.

The World Food Programme which made the shocking revelation said the worst drought in southern Madagascar is causing hunger and famine-like condition.

– Advertisement –





The south of the country experienced 50% of its usual rains during the October planting season last year.

Between 1980 and 2010, Madagascar suffered 35 cyclones and floods, five periods of severe drought, five earthquakes and six epidemics.

Madagascar has the fourth-highest malnutrition rate in the world and the current drought isn’t helping matters anymore.

Source: Africafeeds.com