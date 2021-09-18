By Ivy Makwale Kapaswiche

LILONGWE-(MANA)-A Local non-governmental organization, Ladder for Development (LAFORD) has said media remains the key to promotion of sexual reproductive health to the country’s health sector towards girls and women.

This comes at a time when they are alarming cases of women and girls, who lost their lives because of lacking access to sexual reproductive health services in the country’s health facilities referred to laws of the land.

Speaking on the sidelines of the interface meeting in Dowa, chairperson of the board of directors for LAFORD, Wisdom Kanyamula, said the agenda was to discuss public health issues between NGO sector and members of press to brain storm on how certain issues around public health should be reported.

“Issues to do with sexual reproductive health has been a challenge especially for women to access the services because are sensitive, hence require special reporting from the media.

“Civil Society Organizations through Ladder for Development, engaged media to innovate and present an accurate picture into the public Domain,” Kanyamula said.

The board chair also added that vulnerable groups like women and girls in different societies, have been negatively affected due to lack of efficiency and specialty in handling such issues.

“It is a huge problem because we have a lot of women and girls dying, and some attaining disabilities after procuring unsafe ways of sexual reproductive health aid, because of some myths and opinions towards the services.

“Hence, there is need for the media to report sexual reproductive health issues with specialty and give the facts correctly to help our women and girls get access to the services” he added.

One of the facilitators, and veteran journalist, Alfred Chauwa said the training was meant for bridging the gap which is there between CSOs and media.

“this workshop will help the two to work together in raising awareness on health issues that impact women and girls with a focus on sexual reproductive health, to understand and build productive partnership,” Chauwa said.

He added that is the role of the media to report on sexual reproductive health issues with clarity, to allow women and girls make a decision to access better and safe services.