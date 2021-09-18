By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the country cerebrate tourism tourism month which falls every month of September, Mystical Safari and Luwawa forest Lodge embark on cycling campaign in raising awareness of Covid-19 vaccine.

The cycling also aims at raising seven million for rural children masks.

Managing Director for Mystical Safali,Jacinta Tarmer told news conference this week in the capital Lilongwe that despite children not being eligible for vaccination but they are supposed to be protected.

Tarmer said in the course of distributing the mask,the message of people to go for vaccination will be spread.

She therefore called upon people to get vaccinated as Covid-19 pandemic is a global crisis.

She added that the campaign is expected to bring in Blantyre cyclist at Ryals hotel on 25 September where they are expected to be disseminating about Covid-19 vaccines.

Cyclist Representative,Samson Phiri said the cycling activity will help to get the message get spread easily as they attract attention of people in all areas they cycle.

Phiri said people are amazed with their dressing attire and they follow them whenever they are cycling and they are going to use that medium in addressing people about vaccination.

“We conduct some whistle stops in our cycling activity on the day to pass on the vaccination message to the masses,” said Phiri.

This is the second time for the cyclist to come in to help in national interest issue as they also help in mothers fun run led by nation publication Limited where they raise funds to buy hospital equipment for maternity wings.

The event is themed at Let’s help Malawi reach its goal by donating towards awareness of Covid-19 vaccine