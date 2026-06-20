Local Government Ben Phiri is actually getting things done in Lilongwe

Ben Phiri is the local government minister actually getting things done in Lilongwe

The hard truth is that Malawi has had many ministers of Local Government, but few have shown the same hands-on urgency that Ben Phiri brought to Lilongwe City Council on 17th June 2026.

While others stayed in offices in Capital Hill, the hard truth is that Ben Phiri chose to stand at the launch of Lilongwe City Council’s second Executive Order and take ownership of a tough directive from the President.

That matters, because local government reform in this country has always failed at the point of implementation. The hard truth is that an order means nothing if the minister responsible doesn’t show up, explain it, and push councils to act. Ben Phiri did exactly that.

To understand why this is important, we need the background of Executive Order Number 1.

The hard truth is that Executive Order No. 1 was issued by His Excellency the President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika to restore sanity in city management, especially around street vending, waste, and discipline in urban spaces.

That first order told councils across Malawi to enforce bylaws, clear illegal structures, and make cities work for everyone, not just the few who break rules.

The hard truth is that Order No. 1 exposed a deeper problem: our cities had lost control. Councils had the laws but lacked the political will to use them. Many vendors, drivers, and business owners had operated for years without consequences because no one wanted to be called “anti-poor.”

The hard truth is that real leadership sometimes means making unpopular decisions so that public spaces don’t collapse. Executive Order No. 1 forced that conversation.

Which brings us to Executive Order No. 2 and Ben Phiri’s role. The hard truth is that Ben Phiri described the launch as a “challenge” and not a ceremony. He told Lilongwe City Council, the Mayor, the CEO, vendors’ chairpersons, and MPs present that the order was now part of the law and must be implemented.

The hard truth is that this language is rare. Most ministers speak in general terms and leave councils to figure things out. Ben Phiri did the opposite. He named the Principal Secretary Mr Dingiswayo Jere, the Mayor Councilor Peter Alex Bandi, and the CEO Mr Stambuli, and put the responsibility squarely on their shoulders in front of the public.

The hard truth is that accountability starts when a minister refuses to hide behind bureaucracy. By standing with Lilongwe City Council, Ben Phiri sent a signal that the Ministry of Local Government will not allow councils to sit on presidential directives.

The hard truth is that Lilongwe’s problems are not new. The city has struggled with illegal vending, congested streets, poor sanitation, and weak revenue collection. Previous attempts to enforce order collapsed because of weak coordination between the ministry, the council, and stakeholders like vendors.

The hard truth is that Ben Phiri seems to understand that coordination is the job. At the launch he acknowledged the Minister of Health and Sanitation Hon Madalistso, the MP for City Centre Hon Gift Nankhuni, and the chairpersons of Lilongwe Vendors Association.

The hard truth is that reform only works when the minister brings all the players to one table. Ben Phiri didn’t speak only to council officials. He spoke to vendors, to MPs, to health officials. That shows he knows the hard truth: you cannot clean a city by fighting the people who live in it. You clean it by bringing them into the plan.

Another hard truth is that implementation of executive orders in Malawi often dies after the cameras leave. What makes Ben Phiri different is the tone he set. He called the order “a statement to the public that we are ready to implement.”

The hard truth is that readiness is not about speeches. It’s about follow-through. A minister who truly works hard does three things: he shows up, he clarifies expectations, and he monitors progress.

Ben Phiri’s presence at the launch checked the first box. His statement that the order is now part of the law checked the second. The hard truth is that Malawians will now watch whether he checks the third. But unlike past ministers who launched policies and disappeared, Ben Phiri has already created public pressure on Lilongwe City Council to deliver. That is the work of a minister who understands his mandate.

The hard truth is also that local government reform is thankless work. When a minister orders vendors off streets, he is accused of hating the poor. When he insists on waste management, he is accused of harassing businesses.

The hard truth is that Ben Phiri is willing to take that heat because he knows cities cannot grow without discipline. Executive Order No. 1 started the process of restoring discipline.

Executive Order No. 2 is the next step. The hard truth is that Ben Phiri’s job is to make sure Lilongwe doesn’t get stuck between the two orders. He must ensure that what began under Order No. 1 is completed under Order No. 2. That requires daily work, not press releases.

The hard truth is that the people of Lilongwe will judge him not by this speech, but by whether streets become cleaner, revenues improve, and council services become visible.

Let’s be clear: The hard truth is that Malawians are tired of leaders who talk but don’t act. Ben Phiri’s decision to personally launch and explain Executive Order No. 2 is action. The hard truth is that action by a minister changes the behavior of councils.

When the minister shows up, council directors and staff know someone is watching. When the minister names officials publicly, it becomes harder for files to gather dust. The hard truth is that this is how governance improves, one order, one launch, one follow-up at a time.

The hard truth is that Ben Phiri is setting a standard for what a Minister of Local Government should be.

He is not waiting for problems to explode before he intervenes. He is taking the President’s directive, walking it to Lilongwe City Council, and telling Malawians “we are ready to implement.” The hard truth is that Executive Order No. 1 gave us the diagnosis of our urban problems.

Executive Order No. 2, under Ben Phiri’s watch, must give us the treatment.

If he keeps this same energy, the hard truth is that Lilongwe will look different in a year. And that will be the real praise, not words in a column, but a cleaner, more orderly capital city that works for all its residents.

The hard truth is that Malawi needs more ministers like Ben Phiri, ministers who treat implementation as their real job.

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