Superstars give out 2026 World Cup’s spark

The first week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup produced more questions than answers. Critics wondered whether the expanded tournament would maintain the quality and excitement associated with football’s biggest stage.

Seven days later, however, statistics and performances suggest that the competition has finally found its rhythm. The world’s biggest stars have breathed life into a tournament that initially appeared to be struggling for excitement.

Much of the renewed interest has been generated by Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Their performances have transformed what looked like a slow burning tournament into a spectacle.

Between them, the three players scored seven goals in one round of matches. Those displays changed the narrative surrounding the competition and shifted attention back to football rather than concerns about the expanded format.

At the age of 38, Messi continues to prove that age is just a number. The Argentina captain produced the tournament’s first hat trick in a 3-0 victory over Algeria.

The feat took Messi’s World Cup tally to 16 goals, equalling Miroslav Klose’s all time scoring record. Remarkably, it came during his sixth World Cup appearance, further strengthening his legacy as one of football’s greatest players.

While Messi is extending his legacy, Mbappe is strengthening his claim as the game’s next dominant force. The France captain scored twice in his side’s 3-1 victory over Senegal.

The brace took Mbappe’s international tally to 58 goals and made him France’s all time leading scorer. More importantly, the 27 year old now sits just two goals behind the World Cup scoring record.

Norway striker Erling Haaland also announced himself on football’s biggest stage in emphatic fashion. The Manchester City forward scored twice as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1 in their opening match.

It was a statement performance from a player appearing at his first World Cup. His display also showed that the race for the Golden Boot could become one of the tournament’s biggest attractions.

Interestingly, the brilliance of Messi, Mbappe and Haaland has cast a spotlight on Cristiano Ronaldo’s struggles. Portugal’s captain failed to score in his opening match, leaving the five time Ballon d’Or winner playing catch up.

Statistics also explain why supporters are beginning to enjoy the tournament. France defeated Senegal 3-1 after registering eight shots on target from 11 attempts, while Argentina and Norway converted their superiority into convincing victories.

The race for the Golden Boot has also added excitement to the competition. Messi currently leads with three goals while Mbappe and Haaland follow with two each, setting the stage for an intriguing battle among football’s elite forwards.

Therefore, if the opening week is anything to go by, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rescued not by the expanded format or tactical innovations, but by exceptional individuals.

The stars have arrived, the goals are flowing and the tournament is finally beginning to deliver the drama that supporters around the world have been waiting for.