Apostle Kawinga’s Salvation Ministries brings hope to Lilongwe’ Chief Chimitu hailstorms survivors

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Salvation For All Ministries International (SFAMI), under the leadership of Apostle Clifford Kawinga, through the Hope Field Initiative on Thursday, June 18, 2026 provided humanitarian support to families affected by hailstorms and heavy rains that hit parts of Dowa and Lilongwe on 6th June 2026.

The support comes barely months after the severe weather destroyed homes and disrupted farming activities and expected harvests, leaving a number of families in a vulnerable situation.

Today’s humanitarian support reached out 878 affected households at

Msambo Ground, Group Village Head Msambo, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimutu in Lilongwe District.

The relief assistance distributed worthy MK13.5 million including cash 318 bags of fertilizer, 318 packets of tomato and cabbage seeds, 100 iron sheets to support the reconstruction of houses for 5 families and plastic sheeting (tarpaulins/plastic papers).

SFAMI founder Apostle Clifford Kawinga said the initiative is part of the ministry’s commitment to showing compassion through practical support.

He said the essential relief materials are meant to help restore shelter, support agricultural recovery, and improve their living conditions

Kawinga however challenged Malawians to take responsibility in protecting the environment, as a way of combatting climate-related disasters affecting the country.

The man of God therefore urged people to find alternative sources of income rather than relying on charcoal production, which he said is worsening deforestation and changing weather patterns.

In his appreciation, Group Village Head Msambo said the assistance had restored hope among victims while one of the survivors, Manasseh Neno, said she lost her house, belongings and business after floodwaters swept through the area.