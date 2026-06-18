Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry hears emotional exchange over missed warnings, regrets

LILONGWE -(MaraviPost)-The ongoing plane crash probe heard an emotional exchange between Chair Nyamilandu and Dr. Sikwese over the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Chair Nyamilandu opened by asking what Dr. Sikwese understood by the words “Eish Pepani” that came from a message sent by a person referred to as Zamba.

Dr. Sikwese replied that it was likely an apology, possibly for a phone call that was interrupted, or his impression that the aircraft had not yet encountered trouble at that point.

Chair Nyamilandu then pressed him on whether the security team had briefed him on the weather conditions, or whether it would be fair to say they had failed in their ground duties.

Dr. Sikwese agreed that it could be put that way, noting that no explanation had been provided by the security personnel.

The chair followed up by asking directly if Dr. Sikwese had any regrets, and whether he believed he could have carried out his work better.

Dr. Sikwese said he often asked himself where the decisiveness of SKC had been in those moments.

He recalled a joke they had shared on another flight, where SKC said that if the plane looked like it was going to crash, he would tell the pilots to ensure it did not go down in water, but to aim for land instead.

Dr. Sikwese added that perhaps he should have lied to SKC, because he was very tired after the trip to South Korea, and that a small deception might have kept him alive today.

He finished with visible sorrow, saying that such a lie might have made the difference and left SKC still with them now.