Repatriated Malawians lauds Mutharika Govt for safe return after xenophobic attacks

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians repatriated from South Africa have commended President Peter Mutharika’s government for ensuring their safe return home following the recent xenophobic attacks.

The returnees said they finally feel safe after enduring life-threatening situations during the violence that targeted foreign nationals in parts of South Africa.

Many described how fear and uncertainty had become part of daily life in the weeks leading up to their evacuation, with some unable to leave their homes or go to work.

Among those who expressed gratitude was Alice Amoni from Lilongwe, an expectant mother who said the intervention came at a critical time for her and her unborn child.

Estele Charles, a mother of one who had lived in South Africa for five years, said she was relieved to be back and no longer had to worry about her family’s safety.

Marriam Bashir, a mother of two from Mangochi who spent seven years in South Africa, said the experience had been traumatic but that she was thankful to be home with her children.

The returnees said they appreciated the coordination between the Malawi government, security personnel, and disaster management officials who facilitated the repatriation process.

They noted that they received assistance on arrival, including medical checks, food, and temporary shelter for those who needed it.

Officials said the repatriation effort was part of a broader response to ensure that Malawians affected by the attacks could return home safely and with dignity.

The government has reiterated its commitment to continue supporting citizens abroad and to provide assistance to those returning under difficult circumstances.