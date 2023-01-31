Malawi education authorities unhappy with learners involvement in demos

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry Education has expressed sadness over involvement of children in demonstrations.

This follows learners’ photos circulating on social media where school children are seen carrying placards with political connotations.

In press statement signed by Education Ministry Principal Secretary (PS) Chikondano Mussa states that while authorities recognize that the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi allows citizens to carry out demonstrations but should not be involved into protests.

“Ministry would like to advise parents, guardians, teachers, private school operators, activists and the general public that school children should and must not be used in demonstrations during school hours as this is Harmful to their education.

“Such acts violate children’s right to education because they disturb the teaching and learning process

in schools and are not in the best interest of the children,” says Mussa.

He therefore said the ministry strongly advise activists or any other stakeholders to immediately cease and desist from involving children in demonstrations during school time.

Mussa added that Ministry will not hesitate to engage the appropriate law enforcement agencies to ensure that the children’s right to education is not violated.

This comes after a grouping of activist led by Bon Kalindo is said to have involved school learners in Mulanje’s demonstrations.

