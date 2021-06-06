Chakwera’s apatite for “Chancellorship” needs to be tamed

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s education rights body Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has appealed to Members of Parliament (MPs) to swiftly come with the law that bar seating Malawi President to become Chancellors of public universities arguing that head of state can not solely be in-charge of high learning institutions while running the affairs of the state.

The call comes after President Lazarus Chakwera is still salivating for public universities’ chancellorship against his campaign promises of seeding off some presidential powers.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe observes that public universities’ chancellorship should be left to well-qualified individuals not politicians.

Kondowe told 2021/2022 budget analysis on education conference at Mponera, Dowa on Saturday, June 5, 2021 that the law must be in place to seed off seating President heading public universities.

He cited developed nations including United Kingdom, United States Of America, Germany where chancellorship is given to eminent and capable individuals.

“As much as this ceremonial position but Chancellors are heads institution of high learning whereby university councils report to them. So, such post given to seating President is uncalled for as they are incompetent coupled with state affairs workload.

“Able and eminent individuals must now be chancellors of public universities whereby they will be on top of the game the same way developed nations do hence the need for our lawmakers to swiftly enact a law that bars seating Presidents attaining Chancellorship,” urges Kondowe.

CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe: Time to give chancellorship to eminent individuals

On 2021/2022 national budget allocation towards education sector, CSEC boss expressed worrisome over exclusion of new teachers deployment amid shrinking of teacher-pupil ration in public primary schools.

Kondowe therefore emphasized the need for Malawi to consider more innovative models of financing her education sector such as establishing Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), utilizing diaspora support and introducing levies.

He added that financing education only through the traditional models of budgetary and donor support cannot meaningfully address the numerous challenges affecting education in the country.

Kondowe said authorities should also consider appealing for support specifically towards education from Malawians living in diaspora, saying countries such as South Africa and Botswana have benefited a lot from that initiative.

He further said there is a need to introduce an education levy which should carter for what he termed as “all pressing issues” in the education sector.

“Otherwise, the current Tevet levy is strictly looking at just one component of education which is skills development. We need an education levy that can be used for any other sub-sectors in education. It could be, for instance, sub-sectors such as Early Childhood Development, among many others,” said Kondowe.

Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Brainex Kaise lauded CSEC and its partners for the interface meeting saying it has created a strong partnership which will be used to lobby for the realization of the pertinent suggestions the conference has raised.

The meeting–jointly organized by CSEC, ActionAid Malawi, Oxfam Malawi and other civil society organizations (CSOs) aimed at presenting to the stakeholders an analysis of the 2021/2022 education budget