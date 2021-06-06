The late Maxwell Nyirenda

KAMPALA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier Corporal Maxwell Nyirenda has died after a short illness at International Hospital Kampala ( IHK) in Uganda where he was receiving medical treatment.

Malawi authorities have confirmed the death of Corporal Nyirenda who breathed his last on Friday, June 5, 2021.

The late Nyirenda was part of the peacekeeping team in Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC).

According to a press statement from MDF signed by Publicist Major Emmanuel Mlelemba made available to The Maravi Post the soldier hailed from Chisovya village , Traditional Authority (T.A) Chikulamayembe in Rumphi.

The late Nyirenda is survived by a wife and five children.

He was based at Parachute Battalion in Salima.

The development comes barely a month after Malawi on May 10, this year also lost female soldier Corporal Chitenji Kamanga was killed in DRC after rebels attacked UN military base, Kiliya.

