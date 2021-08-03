By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In amidst of drug shortage in the country district hospital,government is expected to provide 35 billion to the Central medical stores to buy drugs.

Principal secretary in the ministry of health,Dr Charles Mwasambo told the public accounts committee on Monday saying the ministry understand the situation of drug scarcity in the district hospitals.

Mwasambo said his ministry is in the process of resolving the districts hospital problem of shortage of drugs.

This come in as several members of public accounts committee revealed the scarcity of drugs in their constituencies.

On issue of Covid-19 vaccine ,Mwasambo has urged the general public to wait for the next role out of astrazeneca which has run out but revealed the come in of new vaccine named Johnson Johnson.

He said the new vaccine is supposed to be ministered to those that haven’t been vaccinated.

He said those who were given first Astrazeneca will not be eligible to the new vaccine as the system will deny them.

“Since we have information documented in our systems and those that will try to jump in will be caught in the midst of the process,”said Mwasambo.

He said the country is expected to receive 300,000 doses of Johnson Johnson by August 6, while 119,000 doses will be donated the country in due course.

He said his ministry will be working with the ministry of information on the new vaccine role out.

Vice chairperson for PAC ,Ned Phoya urged the ministry to speed up the drug shortage to avoid deaths of innocent people.

On the coming in of new vaccines Phoya said the country need more civic education to avoid complications