LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka says Malawi is bleeding that insightful leadership need to be in place to bale citizens from economic mess up.

Msaka for better Malawi leadership

Msaka told the news conference on Friday that President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance administration has failed the nation while giving excuses on COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Machinga Likwenu said he wants to become president of Malawi in 2025 to provide leadership that will repair the broken economy and support individuals in Malawi make money for themselves.

Msaka made the remarks when he announced his bid for the DPP presidency at the party’s convention in 2023.

Msaka, aged 62, said if elected as DPP president, he will offer himself to serve as Malawi’s president in 2025.

“My vision and the DPP’s agenda under my leadership will be to serve Malawians and create an enabling environment for all Malawians to realise their goals and aspirations,” said Msaka.

He argued that the country’s has no leadership currently as the economy is on its deathbed, all hope is lost and Malawians are groaning under the pain of hunger, lack of opportunities and rising cost of goods.

According to Msaka, he will utilize his experience to provide leadership that understands how repair the economy, depoliticize the civil service, manage international relations for the benefit of Malawi, make agriculture profitable, create opportunities, end tribalism and make Malawi an exporting country.

“My vision is to create a system of government that works for the people, a government that is effective, a government that makes its citizens succeed,” said Msaka.

In arguing his case for the DPP presidency, Msaka said DPP has registered tremendous success in the Eastern Region in terms of votes during elections and number of Members of Parliament since he became vice president in 2015.

“The level of growth has not been achieved in any of our political regions. I believe that with the right kind of leadership, the DPP can achieve comparable success in all part of our country,” said Msaka.

Msaka’s bid for the DPP presidency comes weeks after the current DPP president claimed that people have been urging him to return to the presidency.

On what he will do if former President Peter Mutharika decides to contest at the DPP convention in order to vide for the presidency again, Msaka said he will also make his decision if the situation arises.

Msaka previously served as a diplomat, a cabinet minister in different portfolios and Secretary to the President and Cabinet for a period of nine years.

