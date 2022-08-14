BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Mulanje are keeping in custody two men, Thomas Sailes, 30 and Moses Gwembere, 45 for allegedly killing a 23-year-old suspect, Chisomo Chimwaza.

It is reported that on July 7, 2022 at around 19:00 hours, Chimwaza, who came from Mulakata Village, Traditional Authority( T.A) Juma in the district, broke into the house of Imurani Chiotcha and stole a bicycle.

Malawi Police arrest

When surrounding communities heard about this, they apprehended Chimwaza and assaulted him to death.

Police had since been investigating the incident and arrested the two on Tuesday night, August 2, 2022.

Both suspects who come from Muhiyo Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Juma in Mulanje are facing murder charges.

Meanwhile, more arrests are expected as police are still following the matter.

Police are therefore, warning people in the district against taking the law into their hands as this is criminal and punishable by law.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...