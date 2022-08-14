BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera says plans are in pipline for his administration to introduce a National Day of Unity in the country.

Chakwera made the sentiments at Umthetho Annual Festival held at the foot of Hora mountain in Mzimba on Saturday, August 13,2022.

Revealing the plans, President Chakwera said the idea of coming up with this day has been necessitated by the need to foster unity through cultural diversity.

Chakwera for cultural preservation

He said by bringing together different cultural groups at one place, the populace will be accorded a rare opportunity to appreciate different pieces of culture.

“In fact, the Minister responsible for Culture may wish to know that the Minister of National Unity has developed a concept for a Day of National Unity,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader therefore, called on the Ministry of Culture and Tourism to work hand in hand with the Ministry of National Unity in refining the concept so as to ensure that the proposed day should harmonize the country’s cultural diversity.

He said; “But as far as I am concerned, that concept will not be complete until the two Ministries work together on refining the concept to ensure that the proposed Day of National Unity is not an obliteration of our cultural diversity, but a celebration in a way that can be promoted for the enjoyment of the whole world.”

According to Chakwera, the proposed National Day of Unity will not only be a cultural festival, but will also allow different traditional leaders to come together, interact and share cultural experiences.

He added that the day will among other things help in boosting the country’s tourism activities through cultural exhibition.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...