By Phillip Pasula

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Defending champions Mbeya Best VI from Tanzania are again in the finals of the 2022 edition of the FISD International Volleyball Tournament, taking place at Katoto Open Courts in the city of Mzuzu.

The Tanzanian boys eliminated Moyale Barracks in the semi finals by 3 sets to 2 in a tightly contested game which could go either way.

Mbeya Best VI celebrating

The two sides met in the finals last year when the visitors beat the Mzuzu based soldiers.

In another semi final game, Wolves beat Mipuniro Spikers by 3 sets to 1 and they meet Mbeya Best VI in the finals this Sunday.

Speaking to Maravi Post after qualifying for the finals, Mbeya Best VI Coach, Davido John, said it felt good to beat Moyale Barracks in a very tight game.

“I trained my boys on how to endure and fight on and that’s why we have managed to sail through to the finals even though we played so many games within a single day.

“It felt good to play in the presence of the Tanzanian High Commissioner to Malawi and win. He has been with us for the whole day and the only way of thanking him was to win all our games and reach the final. We are very hopeful of defending the championship on Sunday,” remarked John.

Assistant coach for Moyale Barracks, Aaron James Hoha, said it was so painful to lose again to Mbeya Best VI.

“We lacked some tactics to deal with them in the final set. This is very painful for us but we will work hard to finish third against Mipuniro because half bread is better than none,” he said.

In the ladies’ category, Kampala International University from Tanzania, Prison Leopards from Zambia, Kamuzu Barracks Ladies and Wolves from Lilongwe have reached the semis to be played this Sunday. Kampala beat Ultimate Volleyball Club 3 nil, Prison Leopards beat Mipuniro Gold 3 nil, KB Ladies beat Moyale Ladie 3-1 while Wolves beat Vixens 3 nil.

