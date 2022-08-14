By Burnett Munthali

The sudden U-turn of Prophet David Mbewe after joining and dumping again the Peoples Party (PP) the same day he had dumped Democratic Progressive Party (DPP0 is a sign of childish mindedness, lack of focus and seriousness in what he really wants to do for himself and is a decision made without properly consulting the people who support him.

The prophet should have taken his time to establish himself politician in the first place because many people know him as a preacher man. So he should have stayed on in the DPP and finish the presidential race during the 2023 convention for the party but he could not wait. He has quit and left the DPP but he is in haste.

Secondly, prophet Mbewe should have chosen joining the UTM, one of the two major political partners in the current Tonse Government to probably gain exposure and become a reliable politician but he didn’t have that vision. He could not see that but the PP.

It Surprises me that he chose to join the PP which is a weaker side in the alliance and is honestly insignificant in Tonse Alliance. I mean how do you jump into an ox cart instead of a car? Total confusion !

Prophet David Mbewe should have joined the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to establish himself as a politician in the final and possible decision because he seems to have a personal agenda but he didn’t see that opportunity to his advantage. Malawians know him as a prophet all along but he has finally shown that he lacks substance and direction. He couldn’t see the MCP but the PP.

Mbewe politically unstable

The prophet should stay in the church and preach the word of God because he is just becoming irrelevant within the shortest time we have come to know as an upcoming politician. After all, Malawians are already tired of pastors, reverends and priests doing politics because they do not have anything to offer this country.

Finally, Prophet David should listen to God calling him to preach His message other than imposing himself on the people of Malawi in a confused manner as he has done.

Keep the money if he has enough and build more churches in the country other than trying to register another political party this time and gambling. Politics is a game of gamblers.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those the author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

