By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Minister of Labour Vera Kamtulule has backed President Lazarus Chakwera on his statement about 997,423 jobs created out of 1 million jobs promised during the campaign.

Kamtulule made the remarks on Monday, February 7, 2022 when briefing the media in the capital Lilongwe at Central Office of Information alongside Minister of Information Gospel Kazako.

Labour Minister Kamtukule

According to Kamtulule, despite the economic challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, Chakwera has created jobs such as manufacturing of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and Sanitizers.

In her backing statement, Kamtukule said among others, 30, 000 jobs have been created in the education sector, over 13,000 in security institutions, over 88,000 in the construction sector (Transport and Infrastructure), 12,360 in health, 19,019 in Local Government, and 160,000 under the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF).

The minister added that Malawians should expect more jobs to be created in the next financial year.

Chakwera disclosed that his government created 997,423 jobs in the 2021-2022 financial year on February 3, 2022 during a State of Nation Address (SONA).

The Malawi leader’s remarks triggered mixed reactions from members of the public who demanded evidence for the jobs created.

During campaign trail, Chakwera and the alliance partners pledged to create one million jobs within the first year of administration which many Malawians are still demanding the indicators for the jobs created.

