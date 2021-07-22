Malawi leader Chakwera pledges to safeguard children

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—President Lazarus Chakwera has called on African countries to mobilise political commitment towards ending violence against children.

Chakwera made the call during the virtual Pan African Conference on Violence Against Children.

The Malawi leader said the future of the continent relies on the children hence the need to protect them. At this point, President Chakwera said those in authority should put all tools to good use so that African children are raised in a safe environment.

Chakwera said Malawi has put in measures aimed at making sure that the country’s children are not victims of violence.

He cited the establishment, harmonisation and amendments of laws for the protection of children.

Among others, Chakwera said Malawi changed the marriage age from 15 to 18 and set up a free national helpline so that all sorts of child abuses are reported through the line.

However, President Chakwera said there is more to be done as the fight against violence on children faces resistance due to, among others, norms and social values.

Source: MBC