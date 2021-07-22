Malawians are angry! Covid-19 preventive measures enforcement fails in Limbe, Police chased

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Police in Limbe had a bad day on Thursday as their planned operation to enforce the wearing of masks in public places in Limbe market met the wrath of vendors who reacted by stoning and chasing the police officers.

The enforcement of Covid-19 preventive measures has gained momentum across the country leading to arrest of hundreds of people for failure to wear face masks.

But according to a clip circulating on social media, vendors in Limbe did not cooperate with the police from Kanjedza Police Mobile Services B Company as they resorted to stoning and chasing the police officers on duty.

The development comes at a time Malawians continue to blame the Tonse Alliance government for selective justice in enforcing the Covid-19 rules, arguing politicians are left to do their activities without hindrance.

In response to increase in number of cases of Covid-19, the government has funded Malawi Police Services with about K8 million to enforce preventive measures as prescribed by the health act.