Malawi Police Officers implored on medical schemes

By Edwin Mbewe



LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police Services have urged its officers to be on medical schemes.

The director of Human Resources Commissioner of Police, Dennis Chipao made the call after briefing civil service on Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM) scheme with the officers at Senior Officers Mess in Area 30 Lilongwe.

Chipao said is vital for officers to have medical covers.

“Infact I have to say that, this has been a very welcome development and for your own information this is also an initiative by the management and it was vital to have this talk with officers.

“As human beings in one way or the other we fall sick and these issues are real nowadays, not only sickness but unplanned things like accidents so we need medical cover, ” he said.

Damson Mankhusu National Service Coordinator at MASM said the meeting was fruitful as officers turned up in large numbers.

The Malawi government introduced the Civil servants medical schemes in which it is contributing 90 percent and the employees are only mak a 10% contribution.

The schemes offered by MASM are VIP that are for Senior officers of grades D-E in which government is contributing MK31,050.00 and the employee is being deducted MK3,450 per month and its annual coverage is MK60 million.

The other scheme is Executive that is for officers dwelling in grades F-I monthly premium is MK17,500 government is contributing MK15,750 while the employee is having a MK1,750 deduction and its annual coverage is MK20 million.

Econoplan is another scheme offered by MASM to civil servants and it’s for the junior ranks of grades J-R, its monthly premium is Mk5,500 with government contributing MK4,950 and employee is deducted MK550 and its annual coverage is MK5 million.

In all the schemes offered Civil Servants including Police officers will be getting medical assistance during sickness, emergencies like accidents and funerals for free by MASM.

Malawi government and Medical Aid Society of Malawi have signed a three year contract which is subjected to renewal upon been successful.