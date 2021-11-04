.……Zambia 44-76 Malawi

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi National Netball Team, The Queens, demolished Zambia at the ongoing Pent Series netball tournament taking place in Windhoek, Namibia at Patrick Iyambo Police College,scoring 76 goals to 44 for Zambia.

In what looked like an avenge mission for Malawi Queens for their brothers the Flames who have been continuously being defeated by the Chipolopolo boys in different tournaments,the Queens came so aggressive towards Zambia on Thursday.

Peace Chawinga, Queens Coach, trusted Joyce Mvula,Jane Chimaliro,Flora Chipeta,Shira Dimba, Grace Mwafulirwa, Martha Dambo in defence and Towera Vinkhumbo as a goalkeeper to panel beat Zambia.

Her selection was not a mistake at all as all players showcased brilliant performance with Manchester Thunder goal shooter Joyce Mvula leading the assault group with her accuracy and she combined well with Jane Chimaliro.

Center Shira Dimba was also outstanding with Martha Dambo standing firmly in defence,Malawi led in all quarters, 1st it ended Queens 21-9 Zambia,2nd Quarter Queens 39-21 Zambia and 3rd Quarter Malawi 59-31 Zambia and fourth Quarter 76-44 Zambia.

Malawi has so far won three games out four played,they defeated Zimbabwe in their opener by 56 goals to 38 before losing to Uganda in their second match by 59 goals to 43 and they then recovered from She Cranes defeat by seeing Namibia by 64 goals to 43.

Malawi will play Kenya who lost to Uganda by 77 goals to 28 in the late kick off today, tomorrow in their final match of the tournament.

There is that possibility that the Queens can finish as runners up in this year Pent Series netball tournament as their contenders for championship Uganda are yet to test defeat.

Malawi has, however, struggled in defending in all the games they have played resulting in conceding more goals despite them having aggressive attackers.

“We are doing tremendous work here as girls have maintained the winning ways after that defeat against Uganda,We have to rectify the defending problems and also in fitness. We shall have a different approach tomorrow against Kenya who plays similar to Uganda type of play and they are taller than our girls”, Chawinga lamented after the game.

