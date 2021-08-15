By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As Malawi is hosting Southern African Development community (SADC) Summit ,civil society organization for the region will hold a parallel summit aimed at bringing together issues from all the SADC regions and present them to the heads of state.

The summit will be held on 17 to 19 August, 2021 under Southern Africa People Solidarity Network (SAPSN).

The summit which is themed on justice and equality will highlight climate change adaptations ,mining ,trade and industrial economic justice ,gender and social protection.

Malawi economic justice network (MEJN) publicist Mike Banda told The Maravi Post that SAPSN summit is expected to have 45 and 57 delegates from others countries and Malawi respectively.

Banda said the summit is pegged at MK50 million with help of local and international development partners.

He added that the delegates are expected to come from 16 countries of SADC region whose head of states are attending the SADC summit in Malawi.

This is the fourth parallel structure of civil society summit since the convincing of SADC summit heads of state in the SADC regions.

SAPSN is a group in of civil society network in the SADC regions.