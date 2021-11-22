CAIRO-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Klaus Chilima on Sunday, November 21, 2021 landed in Cairo to represent President Lazarus Chakwera at the 21st Common Market for the Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Heads of State Summit slated for Tuesday, November 23.

Chilima who some weeks ago delivered a public lecture to the SADC Summit in Lilongwe on the need for African countries to embrace Digitilization will also speak at the Summit whose theme is “Building Resilience Through Strategic Digital Economic Integration.”

Arriving through Cairo International Airport, the Vice President was welcomed by Malawi’s Ambassador to Egypt, Caroline Bwanali and top Egypt government officials.

On Monday the Vice was scheduled to hold a number with Egypt government officials ahead of the Summit.

The theme of the Summit, Building Resilience Through Strategic Digital Economic Integration, was motivated by emerging and global economic and trade dynamics in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has heavily impacted the COMESA region’s integration agenda.

