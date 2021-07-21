BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima on Tuesdays, July 2021 was inspecting some projects in the Southern Region in his capacity as Minister of Economic Planning, Development, and Public Sector Reforms with a message to the contractors to speed up the works.

By 8 am Chilima was at Limbe Railway Station where he appreciated progress of various initiatives that CEAR is undertaking to revamp the railway transport in the country.

The Vice President later proceeded to inspect Nansadi Train Station in Thyolo District before trekking down to tour the Thyolo – Thekerani-Muona Road.

The Vice President completed with an inspection of the construction of Ruo Bridge where he briefed the media of the importance of the projects and that he was impressed with progress so far.

Dr. Chilima urged the construction companies that are implementing the projects to work with speed in order to create job opportunities for the citizens.

“We know that people are frustrated and we think we need to act with speed to make sure that projects are completed on time,” he said.

However, Chilima said is impressed with quality of rehabilitation works on the Limbe-Luchenza railway line, Thyolo-Thekerani-Muona road and the construction of Ruo bridge.