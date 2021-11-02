LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima on Tuesday, November 1 inaugurated the 2021 Poppy week whose activities will culminate into Remembrance Day parade on November 14 in the three regions of the country.

Remembrance Day, which is also known as Poppy Day, accords people an opportunity to remember and honour the men and women who fought in the two World Wars.

Launching the Poppy week on behalf of President Lazarus Chakwera in Lilongwe, the Vice President said every year the month of November reminds us of some selfless people who sacrificed their lives for world peace and freedom.

“As you are aware the Remembrance Day is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth Nations, and now more widely, to remember those heroes who lost their lives during the two world wars,” he said.

The Vice President then said government will do everything possible to ensure that the living conditions of the war veterans are improved and their immediate needs are met.

“Having fought for us, fought for peace – they should not be fighting for survival. It is our turn to support them,” said the Vice President.

The Remembrance Day parades will take place on November 14 in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba.

