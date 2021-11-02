LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The newly established grouping Men for Gender Equality Now (MEGEN) is challenging males in the country to openly come out for mental support when are panic in various social-economic challenges.

The appeal comes amid escalation of suicide cases men and young boys are committing in the country.

MEGEN chairperson Marcel Chisi told the Men’s Mental health Meeting on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe that time was ripen for males be voicing out social-economic challenges facing.

Chisi observes that if men share personal challenges to professional counselors and psychologists will ease suicides cases

He added that men and young boys must break the patriarchy notion that encourages males to be strong amid social-economic challenges in life.

“Most Gender Based Violence (GBV) cases are escalating due to social-economic challenges men and young boys are facing many households. When men are open with their challenges by sharing with others, depression, stress might be reduced while taming suicide cases.

“We hope that our grouping will address some mental health issues in men hence an appeal to embrace the forum for better counseling,” assures Chisi.

The Men’s Mental health Meeting’ organiser Pirira Ndaferankhande expressed gratitude for participants turn up saying was encouraging to advance on mental health.

Ndaferankhande disclosed that the grouping will date Blantyre to reach more men on mental health.

Dubbed as In The Shoes of Men, the meeting aimed providing space for men to express themselves and find solutions to the problems they experience.

