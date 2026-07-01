Travelling to or from South Africa Online Traveller Declaration Mandatory from 1 July 2026

Travellers entering or leaving South Africa must submit their traveller declaration online before they travel, unless they qualify for one of the limited paper-based exceptions. The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has confirmed that the new mandatory travel rules came into effect from 1 July 2026.

The online declaration system makes it easier for travellers to comply with Customs formalities before arriving at a port of entry or exit. It also improves the traveller experience, supports faster processing and strengthens Customs risk management.

Online traveller declaration

According to SARS, anyone entering or leaving South Africa by air, land, sea or rail must submit a traveller declaration. This includes South African citizens, residents and foreign travellers. A parent, legal guardian, caretaker or another assisting person may complete the declaration on behalf of a minor or someone who cannot complete it themselves.

However, air or sea travellers who are only transiting through South Africa and do not leave the designated transit area are not required to submit a traveller declaration. You must submit your online declaration no more than 24 hours before departing from the country you are travelling from. If you are travelling to South Africa on a journey with stopovers, the declaration must be submitted no more than 24 hours before departure on the final leg of your journey to South Africa.

Submission process

You can submit your declaration through the SARS website using the Traveller Management System, the South African Traveller Management System (SATMS) app downloaded from your mobile device’s app store, or by using a QR code on a device with internet access. At ports where available, you can also use self-service kiosks. SARS has also published a step-by-step video explaining how to complete your declaration.

After submitting your declaration, SARS will send you confirmation with instructions on what you need to do when you arrive at the relevant port of entry or exit. Keep this confirmation available on your phone or as a printed copy and follow the instructions and signage at the port. If the information you submitted changes before you pass through the Customs processing channel, you must update your declaration so that the information on the system remains accurate. If you intend to use a non-designated place, which is a place without a Customs presence, you must submit your declaration through the online system before travelling and indicate that you wish to use that location. SARS will then send instructions confirming whether you may proceed to that non-designated place or whether you must report to the nearest designated place of entry or exit.

Requirements

To complete the declaration, SARS says travellers will need to provide:

Passport or travel document details.

Travel details.

Contact details and details of any travelling companions, where applicable.

You must also indicate whether you are carrying goods, currency or bearer negotiable instruments (a written financial document) that need to be declared. If prompted by the system, you must provide further details about those items.

Exceptions

If you cannot submit your declaration electronically because of a systems failure, a lack of internet access or another reason, you may be assisted by an officer at the port or use a self-service terminal, where available. In limited circumstances, a paper declaration may still be used.

A paper declaration is only permitted where there is a SARS systems failure, where internet connectivity is unavailable at the relevant place of entry or exit, or where a traveller is otherwise reasonably unable to submit electronically. In these cases, the traveller may complete the prescribed paper forms in the Customs processing area.

Duty-free allowances

You must declare any goods exceeding the relevant duty-free or other allowance thresholds. Once declared, Customs will assess the goods, calculate any duties and VAT payable, and advise you of any further steps you need to follow at the port of entry or exit. Allowances apply per person and cannot be transferred or combined between travellers.

The duty-free allowances for travellers are:

Goods worth up to R5,000 per person may be imported without paying duty or VAT.

Additional goods worth up to R20,000 may be allowed but could be subject to duty and VAT.

If the total value exceeds R25,000, normal Customs duties and VAT will apply.

This allowance is only available once per person during a 30-day travel period. This does not apply to goods imported by people returning after being away for less than 48 hours.

For more information, visit here.

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