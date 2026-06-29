GrandWest Breaks Ground on R650 Million Mall in Cape Town

The R650 million GrandWest Mall, to be developed by Flanagan & Gerard Property Group and GrandWest, a subsidiary of Sun International, has officially broken ground, marking the start of construction on a major new retail expansion within the GrandWest precinct. The occasion was marked with a sod-turning ceremony, following the recent transfer of land into the joint venture structure between Flanagan & Gerard (90%) and GrandWest (10%), a milestone first announced in May 2026.

What’s Coming

Even before construction begins in earnest, the 22,000m² single-level convenience shopping centre has already secured significant retail commitment. More than 70% of the gross lettable area is already leased, with a further 20% under offer, a strong signal of retailer confidence in the development.

The anchor tenants have been confirmed as a 3,000m² Checkers FreshX and a 2,500m² SuperSpar, joined by major national retailers including Dis-Chem, Clicks, and brands from the Mr Price Group, Truworths Group and Pepkor. Construction will not disrupt the existing GrandWest operations. The casino, hotel, and entertainment facilities will continue to trade as normal throughout the build. Speaking at the sod-turning ceremony, James Vos, Mayoral Member for Economic Growth at the City of Cape Town, said developments such as this highlight the role of private sector investment in driving growth, creating jobs and strengthening the retail and commercial economy.

“Investments like GrandWest Mall motivate me to keep improving the conditions for investment and growth in our city,” he said.

Design

Designed by retail architecture specialists MDS Architecture, with Pierre Lahaye leading the project, GrandWest Mall is more than a shopping centre; it is intended as a spatial reflection of the Western Cape itself.

Lahaye describes the design intent as a fusion of regional identity and the established visual language of the adjacent casino complex, which draws inspiration from Cape Town landmarks.

The mall’s single-level form curves gently along a Fibonacci sequence, shaping a layout inspired by natural forms such as shells, ocean waves, and sailing craft. Lighting elements reference coastal and fishing motifs, including lobster cages, while the absence of long uninterrupted sightlines is intended to encourage exploration rather than linear movement. Three main entrances anchor the design, each aligned with key supermarket tenants and supported by central courts that provide orientation throughout the space.

Extending GrandWest into a mixed leisure-retail destination

The development is positioned as an extension of the broader GrandWest entertainment precinct, rather than a standalone retail node. According to Sun International Group Chief Executive Officer Ulrik Bengtsson, the project reflects changing consumer behaviour.

“For Sun International, this investment is about keeping GrandWest relevant, vibrant and responsive to how people live, shop and spend their time today,” he said. “It extends the GrandWest precinct, bringing retail, dining, entertainment and leisure together in a more connected and convenient way.”

The integration between existing entertainment facilities and the new mall is most visible in the dining and leisure interface zone. Restaurants including Panarottis, Ocean Basket and RocoMamas will open onto external terraces with views north toward Table Mountain, linking indoor retail with outdoor social space. Beyond retail, the mall has been designed as a flexible urban environment. The central court will serve as a multi-purpose space for events, promotions, pop-ups, and casual seating, while external areas will accommodate markets and community gatherings alongside parking functions.

A historic moat feature from the original precinct will also be relocated and integrated into the landscaping design, with its fish preserved and incorporated into the new environment. The development is scheduled for completion in June 2027.

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