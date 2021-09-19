PRETORIA-(MaraviPost)-Malawian football ace, plying his trade with Orlando Pirates, in South Africa, Ganadinho Mhango, was detained in the early hours of Saturday, after trying to “ball” when he did not have the money at a night club popular with celebrities in Pretoria, South Africa, Club Propaganda.

According to media reports from the rainbow nation, Gabadinho raked up the humongous bill mainly due to drinks he was buying for strangers.

The Sunday World reports, “While the rest of South Africa was in bed in the wee hours of the night on Saturday, it was reported that Malawian Orlando Pirate’s player, Gabadinho Mango, a striker for the local football club was locked in and confined in Club Propaganda in Pretoria a consequence of incurring a R26, 000 bill after buying strangers drinks in the popular Club frequented by famous personalities from Johannesburg and Pretoria”.

According to the publication, after having unsuccessfully tried to verbally dribble his way out of his predicament, Mhango admitted to not having money on him.

He was however lucky to reach an agreement with the club manager to release him.

It is not yet clear what the terms of his release were.

More to come……