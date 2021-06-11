Malawian granny Lewis Mkandawire arrested for having sex with dog

Police in Mzimba district have arrested Lewis Mkandawire for allegedly having sex with a dog on Wednesday this week, Maravi Post has learnt.

The source indicates that the suspect, who is 51 years old, was caught by a Cattle herder who was attracted by the screaming of the Dog.

“Uyu Galu ngwane (this dog is mine), I don’t see any problem to having sex with” said the suspect when he was caught.

Then the cattle herder reported the matter to the elders who also quickly alerted the police about the bizarre incident.

The police came and arrest the man who is likely to be charged with bestiality contrary to section 153 (b) of the penal code under unnatural offences and will appear before court soon.