LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Senior Resident Magistrate Montfort Misunje has granted bail to Malawian lady Chisomo Makala aged 20 who was arrested for sharing indecent pictures on a WhatsApp group depicting President Lazarus Chakwera.

Appearing before court on Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the capital Lilongwe, Magistrate Misunje said the State has failed to demonstrate how the accused will interfere with its witnesses, as an objection which it earlier presented before the court.

The court has however directed the accused to pay a cash bond of K10, 000, produce one traceable and reliable surety bonded at MK30, 000 non-cash and be reporting to Central West Police Headquarters on Thursdays every fortnight.

Hearing of the matter has been adjourned to November 10 this year.