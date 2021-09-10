LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 30 new COVID-19 cases, 268 new recoveries and no new deaths. All new cases are locally transmitted: 12 from Lilongwe, three from Zomba, two each from Blantyre, Karonga, Kasungu, Mangochi, Mulanje, and NKhata Bay, and one each from Dedza, Mzimba North, and Neno Districts. No new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 60,995 cases including 2,229 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is at 3.65%). Of these cases, 2,616 are imported infections and 58,379 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 50,092 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 82.1%) and 232 were lost to follow-up. This brings the total number of active cases to 8,442.

In the past 24 hours, there were five new admissions (all new admissions are not vaccinated) in the treatment units while 16 cases were discharged.

Currently, a total of 79 active cases are currently hospitalised (of these, nine cases are in critical condition and all are not vaccinated): 21 in Lilongwe, 11 in Blantyre, nine in Mzimba North, eight in Zomba, seven in Karonga, three each in Mchinji, Thyolo, and Chiradzulu, two each in Salima, Mulanje, and Neno, and one each in Mangochi,

Dowa, Balaka, Dedza, Nkhotakota, Ntcheu, Phalombe, and Nsanje Districts.

On testing, in the past 24 hours, 912 COVID-19 tests were conducted. Of these, 386 tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 3.3% while a weekly positivity rate (seven days moving average) is at 5.6%.

Cumulatively, 394,547 tests have been conducted in the country so far. On COVID-19 vaccination, a total of 927,819 vaccine doses has been administered in the country so far.

Cumulatively 483,718 and 223,834 people have received the first dose and second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 220,267 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Over the past 24 hours, 756 and 1,520 people have received first dose and second of AstraZeneca vaccine

respectively while 1,857 people have received Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Cumulatively, 444,101 people are fully vaccinated.

The Presidential Task Force through the Emergency Operation Centre on COVID19 (EOC) has been closely monitoring the trend of the pandemic in our country and we have observed a downward trend on the number of new COVD-19 cases, those admitted in the treatment units, the deaths and the positivity rate is also going down and this indicates that the third wave is going down.

As communicated last time our experts had come up with alert levels and thresholds for each level so as to provide guidance on the measures to be instituted on each level.

The alert levels have been categorized in 5 levels with level 1 having the least number of cases and level 5 having an increased surge of cases, admissions and deaths. Based on that I would like to inform the nation that we are in Level 2 of the response.Below are the new measures that will be implemented in this Level 2 of the response so as to ensure that we suppress the further spread of the disease in our communities;

WORKPLACES

a) all offices shall operate with the following measures—

a. weekly disinfection of surfaces with emphasis on high-touch

surfaces; and

b. staff shall work in shifts at 50% capacity of an office;

b) all contacts of the confirmed case are traced, tested and self-quarantined

for 14 days;

c) the office may be reopened 24 hours after disinfection is completed; and

d) in offices interacting with the public, where possible, appointments or

bookings should be encouraged, and each

e) office shall have a contact tracing system in place. HOSPITALITY AND RECREATION BUSINESS

a) disinfection of surfaces, with emphasis on high-touch surfaces shall be

done at least once a week.

b) measures to decongest business premises shall be implemented;

c) take away or delivery shall be encouraged; and

d) supermarkets and other shops shall ensure disinfection of trolleys and

baskets between two clients by a trained employee. TRAVEL AND TRANSPORT Travel and transportation within Malawi

a) People will be encouraged to travel only when necessary;

b) travel to, and from, affected areas shall be restricted, unless necessary, for

essential services;

c) Conveyances shall not exceed 60% of available seating capacity; and

d) Compliance committees to be established to ensure that preventative

measures are adhered to by all operators. International travel and transportation from Malawi

a) travel to countries or territories, categorized as high-risk destinations by

Government, is not allowed;

b) only travel for essential purposes, as defined by Government, to high risk

placed destinations shall be allowed; and

c) (c) all travellers shall produce a valid negative PCR test certificate which

was taken obtained from an accredited or designated laboratory in the

country of origin of his trip and obtained within 72 hours prior to his

arrival in Malawi. International travel and transportation to Malawi

a) No restriction on entry into Malawi, except for persons travelling from

high risk placed countries or territories. PUBLIC GATHERINGS

a) a gathering shall not exceed 100 people indoors and 250 people

outdoors, subject to the social distancing requirements

b) for sporting activities, the figures prescribed under paragraph (a) shall

include players, officiating personnel, officials of participating teams

and spectators; and

c) mobile markets shall be held once a week EDUCATION INSTITUTIONS

1.Day Institutions

a) An education institution shall be disinfected within 24 hours of

confirmation of a case;

b) staff and learners showing signs of COVID-19 shall immediately be referred

to a health facility to be tested; and

c) staff and students who test positive shall undergo self-quarantine until they

test negative. Boarding Institutions

a. boarding learning institution shall have an isolation room for

students who test positive;

b. staff and leaners who show signs of COVID-19 shall be tested;

c. a learner who tests positive shall be moved to the isolation centre

until he tests negative;

d. a teacher who tests positive shall under-go self-quarantine for 14 days

and resume duty until he tests negative;

e. an institution shall be disinfected within 24 hours of confirmation of

a case; and

f. there shall be no visitation days allowed.

I would like to emphasize the need for all of us to strictly adhere to the prescribed

level 2 measures as these will help to suppress and stop the further transmission

of the disease in our country. Failing to strictly adhere to these measures that we

have put up will result in resurgence of the cases and this will lead to stricter

measures to be instituted. Let us work hard collectively to ensure that we reduce

further the new confirmed cases so we can get our lives back to normal.

No one is safe until everyone else is safe. Get Fully Vaccinated! Wear Face Mask! Protect

yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect everyone. Call toll free 929.

Hon. Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, MINISTER OF HEALTH

CO-CHAIRPERSON – PRESDENTIAL TASKFORCE