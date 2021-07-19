Malawian man arrested for defiling own daughter

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Police in Ntcheu have arrested a man aged 24, for allegedly defiling his three-year old biological daughter.

Ntcheu police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, says they suspect the father committed the crime when the mother was away selling dry fish at a nearby market.

A medical examination at Lizulu Health Centre indicates the child was indeed defiled.

For the past six months, Ntcheu police has registered 40 defilement cases compared to 30 registered during same period in 2020.