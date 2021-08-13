The late Reverend William Mumba Suicide note

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-Malawian Pastor in the northern city of Mzuzu has committed suicide after the girl friend was dating started going out with other men.

Police in Mzuzu confirmed that Reverend William Mumba died after committing suicide.

According to a crime situation report that we have seen indicates that results for postmortem conducted at Mzuzu Central hospital show that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

The late Reverend William Mumba

Brief facts are that the deceased was a pastor at Kapirimtende congregation of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia and was staying alone as he was on separation with his wife.

On Friday August 13, 2021 his daughter Miliwe Mumba went to Kapirimtende to check on his father but she found church elders discussing that the pastor was missing.

They agreed to enter his house where they discovered him hanging to the roof of his bedroom.

A suicide note that we have seen indicates that the pastor had a girlfriend by the name Thula, who was allegedly going out with other men.

“I love Thula but she loved others more, good bye live your life and enjoy it to the full”, reads part of the pastor’s suicide note.