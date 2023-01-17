Malawi’s 12-year-old girl defiled to death in Thyolo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service in Thyolo are on man hunt for unknown thugs who defiled a 12-year-old girl before her assailants strangled her to death.

The girl went missing on Monday, January 16, 2023 upon coming from schoool.

Thyolo Police deputy spokesperson, Rabecca Kashoti disclosed that the deceased’s body was found on Tuesday, January 17 near Namitete river banks, with both arms and legs tied.

defiler

Kashoti added that the girl who was in standard 8 at Ntambanyama primary school, and hailed from Ganiza village in the area of Traditional Authority, (T.A)Kapichi, was abducted after her part-time lessons.

Postmortem shows death was caused by suffocation secondary to strangulation.

